Red-hot White warms up for Winchester return as Infinity run riot in Hampshire Trophy

Jamie White warmed up for a return to Winchester City by going nap in a one-sided Hampshire Trophy tie.

The Infinity striker netted five times in his side’s 11-0 second round thrashing of HPL second tier strugglers AFC Petersfield.

That took White’s seasonal tally to 23 in all competitions - he has nine in his last three games - to go alongside the 50 in 47 appearances he scored in 2019/20.

Wayne Boud and Danny Phillips also scored for the HPL Senior Division joint-leaders against the side propping up the First Division with just one point from their opening nine matches.

Jack Waters and Andrew Powell completed the rout.

Infinity travel to Southern Leaguers Winchester City in the Southampton Senior Cup tomorrow, and White has fond memories of his one season at the club.

That was in 2011/12, when the former Southampton forward blasted 51 goals in 32 Wessex League games as Winchester romped to the title.

On another Saturday wrecked by bad weather, Infinity’s romp was one of only a handful of Hampshire Trophy ties to take place.

Dan Penfold struck four times as Moneyfields Reserves hammered Liphook United Reserves 10-0.

Dan Hindmarch struck a hat-trick for the HPL First Division table-toppers with Jacob Payne, Callum Charlton and Alex Bartlett also netting.

US Portsmouth’s reserves took Clanfield to a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw - the latter eventually winning 5-4 on penalties.

Fareham Reserves progressed with a 5-1 win at Headley Reserves, while Hayling United received a walkover into the third round as Winchester City Reserves couldn’t field a team.