Josh Flint featured for Bognor in their thumping 7-2 Isthmian League Premier Division win over Cray Wanderers at Nyewood Lane yesterday.

The 19-year-old, who discovered last week that Pompey will release him in January, played the whole match for Jack Pearce’s men.

Flint has made a temporary move to the Rocks in search of regular minutes as he pursues another opportunity in the professional game.

The former Crookhorn College pupil scored and grabbed an assist on his senior debut for the Blues in their Leasing.com Trophy triumph over Norwich under-21s at Fratton Park in September.

He also featured for Kenny Jackett’s side in the same competition at Oxford in October.

However, Flint has not done enough to be offered a new contract at Fratton Park.

Dan Smith, another former Pompey player in the Rocks ranks, bagged a double in Bognor’s crushing league win.

Joe Dandy, on loan at Nyewood Lane from the Blues, was another involved against Cray for Pearce’s troops.