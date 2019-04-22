The Hawks have parted company with manager Lee Bradbury.

The Westleigh Park side have called time on the former Pompey front man’s tenure at the club following their relegation from the National League

Today’s 2-0 defeat at fellow relegated side Aldershot was Bradbury’s final game in charge.

The ex-Bournemouth boss, who held talks with Hartlepool earlier this season about their recent managerial vacancy, had been in charge at the Hawks since October 2012.

He enjoyed two promotions with the Hawks and guided the club to the National League for the first time in their history last term.

This season, however, the Hawks struggled with the step up to the fifth tier of English football, winning only nine of their 45 league games to date.