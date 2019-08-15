Ronan Curtis insisted he’s happy to continue building his reputation at Pompey.

The Republic of Ireland international has expressed his contentment at Fratton Park after the close of the transfer window.

But he admitted he knows there could be more uncertainty on the horizon if his standing maintains its rate of progress.

Curtis is at the dawn of his second season with the Blues after making hurtling development after his arrival from League of Ireland side Derry last year.

The 23-year-old make a powerful start to his time in League One, prompting talk of interest from the Championship and a number of sides keeping tabs on his progress.

That didn’t develop into any concrete interest, however, as Curtis finished the campaign with 12 goals.

With the transfer window closed, the winger knows he can now knuckle down on the job of firing Pompey into the Championship.

Curtis’ existing agreement runs until next summer, with the club holding an option to extend that deal.

The player now wants to do the business on his pitch to see his standing grow.

Curtis said: ‘I just have to focus on my football here now and keep performing.

‘You never know what’s going to happen in football. It’s not like I want to leave here, though.

‘I’m just biding my time and playing football.

‘I’m a Pompey player with another year on my contract still.

‘Whatever happens, happens but I’m a Pompey player.

‘I can put all the talk to the back of my mind now.

‘I feel at home here now. I’m enjoying my football and getting games with the lads.

‘The family is over all the time and my missus is here now. That’s good.

‘I’m settled in Southsea and happy here.’











