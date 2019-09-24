Royals boss Catlin planning Portsmouth Senior Cup reshuffle

AFC Portchester manager Mick Catlin plans a re-shuffle for their Portsmouth Senior Cup tie against Hampshire Premier visitors Liphook at the Crest Finance Stadium tomorrow (7.45pm).

The Royals face a hectic eight-game schedule next month and Catlin wants to keep things fresh.

' We have got quite a large squad and have a number of players coming back into the reckoning,' said Catlin.

' With the games coming thick and fast in the next month it is a chance to involve more players.

' If we have ambitions to win anything then it is going to need all the players to play a part.

' It is a healthy situation because we also have good players coming through from the reserves and youth set-up.

' This is a game that gives me a chance to give one or two who are doing well a run out.'

Catlin wants his team to build on the momentum from their impressive 6-1 league win against Bournemouth Poppies.

Horndean boss Michael Birmingham will field his reserve team in their cup tie against AFC Petersfield at Five Heads Park (7.45pm).

Steve Leigh is opting to do the same as Baffins Milton Rovers entertain Wessex Division One leaders United Services Portsmouth at Furze Lane (7.45pm).

' It gives me the chance to run my eye over players challenging to get into the senior side,' said Leigh.

Leigh was disappointed by his side’s 1-0 home defeat against Tadley Calleva at the weekend.

He felt their opponents showed more heart and desire and fully deserved their win.