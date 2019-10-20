Royals boss Mick Catlin pleased with Wessex point against the odds at Hamble Club

Mick Catlin felt AFC Portchester did well to come away from Hamble Club with a Wessex Premier point against the odds.

The Royals - who, like their hosts, had won their previous five league games - lost goalkeeper Charlie Searle with a dislocated thumb in the first half.

With no substitute goalkeeper on the bench, defender Ellis Martin had to take over in goal.

Catlin was also aggrieved that two crucial decisions went against his team.

'Hamble went ahead with a penalty which took everyone by surprise,' said Catlin.

'If anything it was our player that was fouled.

'We showed a lot of character and fight after that in the second half to get ourselves in front.'

Nathan Paxton scored the equaliser and Dan Wooden grabbed a second three minutes from the end.

' At that point there only looked one winner,' said Catlin.

'Then we were harshly penalised for a handball and their player (Liam Crook) fired the free-kick in with the last kick of the game.

'Under the circumstances, though, it has to be a good point away from home.'

It certainly was, bearing in mind Hamble had won nine of their previous 11 league and cup games.

Nathan Lynch netted Hamble’s penalty - his 100th goal in just 117 appearances for the Monks.

Portchester are now second, moving up a place after Brockenhurst suffered defeat at Hamworthy.

The Royals are next in action at home to Overton in the Russell Cotes Cup this Wednesday.