Have your say

Ambitious AFC Portchester stormed to a 4-0 opening day win against Shaftesbury in the Wessex premier – much to the delight of manager Mick Catlin.

The Royals’ task was made easier when the visitors were reduced to 10 men midway through the first half.

Mike Turvey gave the home side an eighth-minute lead.

After the break, Dan Wooden (2) and substitute Brodie Spencer sealed the victory with further goals.

Catlin was understandably pleased with his side’s start to the season.

‘It is always nice to win your opening game because it keeps the confidence up,’ he said.

'They had a player sent off and we dominated the second half.

‘It could easily have ended up four or five.'

Last season's runners-up, Horndean, slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Lymington Town at Five Heads Park.

Harry Jackson put the hosts in front but the New Forest side hit back to level matters before the break.

On 57 minutes Horndean had Jack Maloney sent off for a second bookable offence.

Lymington then grabbed the winner on 68 minutes with a well-taken free-kick.

Fareham Town shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth Poppies at Cams Alders.

At one stage the visitors were down to nine men after two players were sent to the newly-introduced sin bin.

The Reds wasted a great chance on 31 minutes when Simon Woods saw his tame penalty easily saved.

In a dramatic end to the first half, both teams scored during stoppage-time.

The Poppies took the lead, before Woods made up for his earlier indiscretion with a good finish for the equaliser.

Although Fareham dominated the second period they couldn't find a winner.

Reds boss Pete Stiles was frustrated to see two points dropped.

He said: 'There is no doubt we deserved to win because we battered them in the second half.

‘They hardly got out of their own half in the second period.

‘The officials missed a blatant penalty when their defender made a two-handed save any goalkeeper would have been proud of.’

Baffins Milton Rovers romped to a 5-0 win at Amesbury Town.

Goals from Jason Parrish (2), Tyler Moret and Tommy Tierney (2) secured victory.

'In the first half we were very positive, dominated possession and created numerous chances,' said Baffins manager Steve Leigh.

In Division One, a Jay Ripiner goal earned a hard fought 1-1 draw for US Portsmouth at Andover New Street.

Petersfield Town drew 2-2 at Laverstock & Ford.