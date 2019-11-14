Royals welcome experienced trio back ahead of trip to Wessex League strugglers Amesbury

AFC Portchester need to get back to winning ways as they visit bottom of the league Amesbury Town (3pm).

Royals boss Mick Catlin hopes to have three of his most experienced players back from injury - Dan Wooden, Nathan Paxton and Jason Parish.

'Having big players back will make all the difference,' said Catlin, whose team have lost their last four matches.

'If you take all their experience out of the team it is bound to count against you.

'We have stalled in recent weeks and need to get going again.

'A win will help us kickstart our season and get us moving again.’

Amesbury only have one win and five points to their name, and have suffered a few heavy losses this term.

A 12-2 hammering at Portland was their worst result, though they have also crashed 8-1 to Brockenhurst, 5-0 to Baffins, 5-1 to Bashley and 5-1 to Horndean.

They recently brought in former Verwood boss Carl Poore to take charge of team affairs.

'Though Amesbury are bottom, they have brought in a new manager and a few new players, said Catlin. 'We must look to return with a win under our belts.'

Central defender Josh Warren is likely to remain sidelined through injury.

Third-placed Baffins Milton Rovers travel to face Hamworthy United on their 3G pitch.

Steve Leigh's side will fancy their chances following their excellent win at Lymington.

Baffins came from 0-2 down to win 4-2 in the New Forest and leap up to third place.

In Division 1, Petersfield Town host Totton & Eling at Love Lane (3pm).