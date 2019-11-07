‘Rumours flying around’ regarding Steve Hutchings’ Moneyfields future

There is rising speculation about the future of Steve Hutchings at Moneyfields after he failed to appear for their Hampshire Senior Cup tie against Aldershot Town.

The striker - currently under a three-match Southern League suspension - was eligible for the cup tie but was missing from their line-up.

Manager Dave Carter admits the situation is unclear.

'We have not heard anything from Steve,' said Carter.

'There are a few rumours flying around but time will tell.'

Hutchings, who has been top scorer at the club in recent seasons, has been linked with Chichester City.

But The News understands that Chi - managed by Hutchings’ former Moneys boss Miles Rutherford - have not made contact with him.

Hutchings remains suspended for tomorrow’s Southern League Division One South contest against Winchester City at Dover Road (3pm).

Carter wants to see his side build on their 4-3 win against the National League Shots.

'It was an excellent cup win but the league is our bread and butter,' said Carter.

'We need to get ourselves on a winning run and start climbing the league.

'It is important that we get ourselves closer to the play-off places.

'Winchester are a tough outfit, though, with plenty of pace up top.

'We have to ensure that we keep a lid on them and don't have a repeat of the defensive meltdown we suffered against Aldershot.

'It is also one of our closest derbies which gives the game an added element.'

After racing into a 3-0 lead in the opening half-hour against Aldershot, Moneyfields conceded three goals in five minutes before half-time.

'We have to be tighter at the back,' said Carter.

'Against Aldershot we stopped doing what was working

'In the last two games we have let in seven goals and that isn't good enough.'

Brett Poate is expected to return to bolster the back line after missing Tuesday’s tie with a slight knock.

His calm composure was badly missed at times and it was to Moneys’ credit that they didn't lose.

In the second half they proved a lot more resilient and snatched the win with an excellent piece of opportunism from substitute Danny Burroughs.

The youngster intercepted a clearance from the keeper and coolly hooked the ball back into the empty net.

Moneys will again include recent signing Michael Finch, from Lymington Town, after he was on the bench for the 6-4 win at Melksham in the club’s last league game almost a fortnight ago.

Carter is hoping his pace will provide them with an added dimension up front.