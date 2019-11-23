Rutherford double sees Hawks progress past Cinderford in FA Trophy

Have your say

Two late Alfie Rutherford goals fired the Hawks to a 3-1 FA Trophy win against a stubborn Cinderford Town at Westleigh Park.

Craig Robson gave the hosts a first-half lead, but the Southern League division one visitors hit back with a 56th-minute equaliser.

But the Hawks’ pressure finally told eight minutes from time when Rutherford restored the lead.

He then made sure of the win with his second goal in stoppage-time.

The home side made four changes including a rare start for keeper Kingsley Latham.

Simon Walton, Chris Paul and Alfie Rutherford also returned to the starting line-up.

Leading scorer Jonah Ayunga was missing after picking up a knock in training.

A quick break down the right in the opening minute saw visiting keeper Andy Hannah push away Bradley Tarbuck's low cross.

The home side remained on top and a Sam Magri header from a long throw was unconvincingly put over for a corner.

A lovely passage of play from the visitors then gave Sam Turl the chance to curl a 20-yard effort narrowly over the top.

On 17 minutes Tarbuck fired an angled shot straight into the arms of Hannah, who was in action again almost immediately to hold on to a well-struck Anthony Straker cross.

The breakthrough arrived after 20 minutes from a Tarbuck corner, with Robson planting a downward header into the corner of the net.

When a chance fell to visiting captain Nick Rhodes, he side-footed his shot high over the bar.

The home side dominated possession in the opening 10 minutes of the second half

But Cinderford shocked the hosts by grabbing a 56th-minute equaliser.

Both Latham and Walton only half cleared a ball on the edge of the Hawks penalty area.

It fell to Josh Hunt and the striker lofted the ball into the unguarded net from 20 yards.

Rutherford went close to restoring the Hawks’ lead with a rasping shot against the outside of the post.

The home side then launched wave after wave of attacks but couldn't break down the stubborn visitors defence.

That was until Rutherford scored two last-gasp goals to secure the Hawks’ passage into the next round.