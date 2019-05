Have your say

New Gosport Borough manager Lee Molyneaux has gone back to his previous club, the Hawks, for his first signing.

He has recruited central-defender Ryan Woodford back to Privett Park.

The Isle of Wight-based player spent a season at Borough, from 2015-16, after having five years with the Hawks.

He went back to Westleigh Park at the start of the 2016 season but was recently released when new manager Paul Doswell arrived.