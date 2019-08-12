Same again for boss Lee Molyneaux as Gosport Borough head to Salisbury

Lee Molyneaux wants another robust performance from Gosport Borough in their first away game of the season at Salisbury tomorrow night (7.45pm).

Borough made the perfect start to their Southern League premier division south campaign with a 3-0 win against Taunton Town at Privett Park.

It was not just the result but the manner in which it was achieved that offered great encouragement.

Against a team that reached the play-offs last season, Gosport were deserved winners.

They dominated the majority of the game, boasting excellent attacking options.

And when Taunton threatened, Borough proved solid and well organised.

Molyneaux knows, however, that Salisbury will offer his team another stern test.

‘It is an away game so we have to look at how we are going to approach it,’ said the Privett Park boss.

‘We will have to look at how they are going to play and what team we will select to combat that.

‘I feel we have more than enough to not fear anyone in the league after beating Taunton, who were picked to be favourites.

‘All the players know that it will take a squad effort and not be down to 11 players.

‘I left two players out on Saturday who would walk into most if not all the other teams in our league.

‘We will field different formations and different players throughout the season.’

AFC Portchester are waiting on the fitness of Dan Wooden and Steve Ramsey ahead of the FA Cup replay at Hythe & Dibden.

The experienced pair limped off in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at the Crest Finance Stadium.

Royals boss Mick Catlin said: ‘The big positive is that we showed great character to force a draw on Saturday.

‘Now we have to go to their place and do it the hard way.

‘It won't be easy because though they are a are a good outfit.'

The winners will have a home game against Horndean in the next round.