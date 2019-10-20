Sammy Kessack stakes claim for Horndean FA Vase replay place with hat-trick at Cowes

Sammy Kessack grabbed a hat-trick as Horndean cruised to a 6-1 Wessex Premier win at Cowes Sports.

Michael Birmingham rested a few players ahead of their big FA Vase replay against Raynes Park Vale tomorrow night.

Kessack and a number of other squad players took their chance to press their claims for a place.

'Some of the players who have not played a lot came in and did very well,' said Birmingham.

'It has given me a selection headache ahead of the Vase game.

'Sammy came to us from Fareham in the summer and has had to be patient.

'He certainly knows how to score goals and is a very handy player to have in the squad.

'He took all his goals well.'

Fuzz Kanjanda, Connor Duffin and Miles Everett also scored for the visitors who led 3-0 at half-time.

Horndean’s last two goals were penalties - Kessack completing his treble from the spot and Duffin making it six from 12 yards after Kessack had been taken off.

Fareham Town completed a league double over Fleet Town with a 3-0 win away from home.

Red's manager Pete Styles felt his team were well worth the three points.

'We dominated the game from start to finish,' he said.

'In truth we could have won by a few more.

'The team played well and it was pleasing to keep a clean sheet.'

A goal from 17-year-old defender Charlie Wilcox gave the visitors a half-time lead.

They sealed the win with further goals from Luke Slade and Josh Benfield.