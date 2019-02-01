Saturn Royale Prospects are looking good after they hit back to continue title charge 

Have your say

Saturn Royale continued their charge in Portsmouth Sunday League division three with a 3-2 victory against Prospect Farm Rangers.

The 10 men of Saturn got the job done despite falling 2-0 down in tough conditions with a nasty wind making it difficult to play, writes Paul Oastler.

They nearly took the lead when Aaron Shann hit the post after some neat footwork.

But it was Rangers who took the lead when they converted a penalty.

In the second half, playing with the wind, Saturn saw themselves 2-0 behind when Rangers took the first chance that fell to them.

Royale picked themselves up and began to fight back.

With 12 minutes left Matt Webber chased down a ball over the top that their defender seemed to have covered.

However, the resulting pressure from Webber caused the keeper to rush out and kick the ball straight at the defender which flew back in the net.

Four minutes later the ball fell to Luke Carraher on the edge of the six-yard box and he hit the ball into the top right hand corner where the defender raised his two hands to save it from going in.

A penalty was awarded and the player was shown a red card. Carraher stepped up and fired into the net to make it 2-2.

With two minutes left Saturn won a corner.

Carraher crossed in a dangerous ball right into the box for Matt Webber to poke it home to make it 3-2 to Royale.

The win keeps Saturn six points clear at the top of the division.

Hot on their heels are AFC Portchester Reserves after gaining all three points against CO-OP Dragons in a 7-2 victory.

Jake Pepall, Aaron Drystek and Josh Rogers netted two goals each.

Stanlie Hopkins completed the scoring.

Hatton Rovers lost ground on the top two after a 2-1 defeat to Play-Away Soccer.

Jack Davies netted for Rovers.

Freehouse Reserves ran out 5-2 winners in division two against Horndean United.

Alfie Fisher scored twice.

AFC Lovedean dominated their 8-0 win over AFC Eastney with seven of the goals scored in the first half in division four.

Against a strong wind in the second half they still played plenty of good football but their only reward was a penalty.

Stuart Meyer scored a hat-trick and Luke Thomas netted twice.

Matt Konieczny and Darren Thomas also scored with an own goal completing the tally.

AFC Sevenoaks remain top after their 4-1 win over ACFC.

A brace each for Vaughnie McGee and Connor Smoth got the win for Sevenoaks.

Luke Gregory netted AC’s lone goal.

Fratton Trades gained a hard-fought 2-0 victory over FC Fenix.

It was an outstanding performance from Trades with right-back Kevin Ferre, centre midfielder Adam Stephen and man-of-the-match Alex Knight standing out.

Sam Long got both goals for Trades.

Top of division five are Jameson Arms as they gained all three points after a 7-0 win over Shelford Rovers.

A hat-trick for George Chandler set them on the way while Harvey Cooper, Ashley Cole, Richie Hampshire and Liam Kyle completed the goal tally.

Mike Granger and Barry Jeans scored but AFC Eastney Reserves lost out 3-2 against Padnell Rovers.

Portsville Park ran out 3-0 winners against FC Firhill with goals from Sheldon Chester, Reece Golden and an own goal in division five.