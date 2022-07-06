The Royals stunned the local non-league world when they unveiled the former Pompey favourite last Friday.

Already tipped by many as favourites to win the Wessex League Premier Division title in 2022/23, Pitman’s arrival will only have added to the high expectations.

But vice chairman Graeme Moir believes arguably the most high profile signing of this or any other Wessex close season, could be a commercial winner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brett Pitman could be a huge plus for AFC Portchester commercially as well as on the pitch

In terms of spreading the club’s name, Pitman’s mere arrival has done wonders. A Twitter posting announcing the signing has had 321,000 impressions, while the club’s Facebook page attracted 36,000 views last Friday - compared to a daily average of 500-1,000.

The Pitman signing tweet has been ‘liked’ 1,019 times so far, compared to the club’s other close season arrivals - James Cowan (74 likes), Ashton Leigh (73), Charlie Williamson (46) and Ryan Wilkins (46).

‘In the two or three hours after Brett’s singing was announced, we had sold 10 more season tickets,’ Moir told The News. ‘For a club at our level, selling that many could normally take a month. Ten in a few hours is unknown at our level.

‘We’re now up to 35 season ticket applications. Last season we only sold 10.

‘There’s three people who have just spent £400 each on a corporate season ticket

‘Someone from Scotland contacted me to say he had seen the picture of Brett holding up a (Portchester) scarf, and where could he buy one. It’s little things like that - people wanting to buy shirts, wanting to buy scarfs.

‘The reaction has been amazing - the video we put up has been viewed 7 or 8,000 times.’

Pitman followed up his two debut goals against Lymington Town last weekend with the winner in last night’s 1-0 friendly success at two tiers higher Dorchester Town.

‘The goal tweet attracted 12,000 impressions,’ said Moir. ‘The full-time tweet had 8,500. The figures have gone bananas - those are far higher than last season and this was only a friendly.

Portchester are already one of the best supported clubs locally. Last season, their average Wessex League crowd was 260 - a 132 per cent increase on the previous fully completed campaign, 2018/19.

The only club in the division with a higher average was El Creekio neighbours Fareham Town, whose 271 average was boosted by a whopping 621 attendance for their Cams Alders league meeting with the Royals.

With Pitman a major draw for Pompey fans when the Blues are away, Portchester’s crowds look set to increase further.

‘It’s evident the interest levels are ramping up,’ Moir continued. ‘And it’s only going to get bigger and bigger. We’ve always been pretty good at what we do, but we’re going to have to step it up.

‘If people want to buy a shirt with Pitman’s name on the back, or buy a season ticket or a scarf, we need to make sure that with a couple of (online) clicks they can have it within a couple of days.

‘There’s a lot of general interest in the Cowes game (first home Wessex match on Tuesday, August 2) as Pompey aren’t playing.

‘If we’re doing well, I’d like to think our crowds would be around the 350-400 level, and even bigger if we go on a Vase run or get through to the latter FA Cup qualifying rounds.’

The Royals have never hid the fact they see their future in the Southern League - following the likes of Gosport, Winchester City, Sholing, AFC Totton, Poole and Wimborne, who have all left the Wessex since 2007.

To survive at the higher level, though, requires extra funds - and a lot of extra work.

Moir knows that all too well, having been at Petersfield Town when they won the Wessex in 2015 and were promoted to the Southern League.

‘It’s been a stated aim of the club (Portchester) to go up,’ said Moir. ‘I’ve been here since 2018 and most seasons we’ve started poorly and have had to play catch up.’

That was the case in boss Dave Carter’s first season in 2021/22. Though Portchester won 14 and lost just three times - to promoted pair Hamworthy and Bashley (twice) - in their final 22 games, they could still only finish seventh, 18 points adrift of runners-up Bashley.

‘The depth of the Wessex League is tougher than it was,’ said Moir. ‘A third of the games this season will be PO postcode derbies - there is so much competitiveness locally. Last season everyone took points off each other - you can be knocked out (of title contention) just from the local games before the others even start to count.