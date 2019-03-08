Schools take their place in Premier League Primary Stars Cup

Teams from nine Fareham and Gosport primary schools took part in a 6-aside tournament held at Portchester Community School on Monday, March 4.

Schools from the area were competing to qualify for the Year 5/6 section of the Premier League Primary Stars Cup 2019.

The tournament was organised by Pompey in the Community staff as part of the Premier League Primary Stars programme, which they deliver to primary schools throughout the region.

The Premier League Primary Stars programme uses the appeal of the Premier League and

professional football clubs to inspire children to learn, be active and develop important life skills.

Available to every primary school in England and Wales, it inspires girls and boys aged 5-11 in the

classroom, the playground and on the sports field.

Learning is connected to the real world of sport to enthuse pupils when tackling challenging PSHE topics such as resilience, diversity, self-esteem and fair-play.

Professional football club staff work with teachers to deliver fun, educational sessions in a range of subjects within local partner schools.

Competitions range from national football tournaments, to creative writing and reading challenges for reluctant readers.

The programme provides free resources and guidance for teachers wishing to improve their PE lessons for pupils.

Of the teams taking part, Castle Primary came out on top of their group, with Crofton Hammond

Junior School taking the runners-up place.

Gomer Junior School won their group, with Leesland Junior School finishing runners up.

However, all four schools will represent their area at the Premier League Primary Stars Cup competition in May.

Portsmouth schools who take part in the Premier League Primary Stars programme and want to

qualify for the PL Primary Stars Cup will be invited to a tournament, which will be held in April.

Both the date and venue are still to be confirmed.

If you would like more information about the Premier League Primary Stars programme, please

contact: louis.mack@pompeyitc.org.uk or call 02392 728899 during office hours.