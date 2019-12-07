Have your say

Bobby Scott scored a wonder goal as Horndean secured a 1-0 victory over Tadley Calleva in the Wessex League premier division.

Spotting the hosts’ keeper off the line, he found the target from the halfway line to hand the Deans all three points.

Also in the premier division, Alex Baldacchino scored a fabulous free-kick on 53 minutes to hand AFC Portchester a 1-0 victory at Bournemouth Poppies.

Baffins Milton Rovers were 3-2 winners at Fleet. However, Fareham were unable to make it four wins for local sides on the road as they suffered a 3-2 defeat at Shaftesbury.

In the Southern League division one south, Moneyfields enjoyed a 4-1 a morale-boosting 4-1 home win against high-flying Evesham United.

Bognor suffered a first defeat in eight weeks after they went down 1-0 at Carshalton Athletic in the Isthmain League premier division.

Chichester City lost 5-1 at Hastings United.