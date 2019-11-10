RYAN Pennery missed a penalty as Moneyfields suffered their first home Southern League defeat of the season.

Pennery saw his second half effort well saved one-handed by Ryan Pryce, diving to his right, as Winchester City claimed a 2-0 win at soggy Dover Road.

City players were furious that the spot-kick - for a foul on Jake Raine - had been awarded and visiting boss Craig Davis claimed ‘justice was done’ when Pryce denied Pennery.

Moneys were 2-0 down at the time, and there was no further scoring in a game which was eventually overshadowed by the alleged racist abuse suffered by home substitute Lamin Jatta.

Two corners provided both Winchester goals.

The first came on 12 minutes when Moneys keeper Jake Hallett needlessly conceded a corner. The hosts failed to clear the flag-kick and City top scorer Simba Mlambo – unmarked on the edge of the penalty area - fired a volley through a crowded goalmouth.

Moneys dominated the second half of the first 45 minutes with Michael Finch - making his league debut after signing from Lymington Town last month - twice going close and Pennery shooting just wide.

Pryce rushed out to block from Pennery, while at the other end Hallett pulled off a good stop from the lively Ik Hill.

After the break, Hallett was again out quickly to block a Mlambo effort before Tyler Giddings - on as a half-time sub at centre half for Brett Poate - cleared off the line.

However, giant midfielder Luke King doubled the advantage just after the hour mark when he rose at the near post to head in another corner.

Moneys boss Dave Carter said: ‘Winchester scored at the right times and we didn't take our chances. We had some good ones, including a penalty.

‘I still think we could have got a draw, but we did concede some bad goals defensively.

'The first goal was a terrible corner to concede, and the second a free header from another corner - so we lost to two set pieces.’

Moneys entered the match having netted 10 times in their previous two outings - a 6-4 league win at Melksham and a 4-3 Hampshire Senior Cup win against an Aldershot side who fielded eight first teamers.

But now they have only netted twice in four home league games in 2019/20.

As he had done against the National League club, Carter fielded a 4-5-1 formation with Pennery as the lone striker with Steve Hutchings serving the first of a three-game league suspension.

Finch was brought in for his debut on the left of midfield with teenager Rhys Lloyd - who had played in that position against Aldershot - moving to left back as Connor York had been injured in midweek.

Carter admitted he will be strengthening his squad soon, with new signings expected from the Wessex League.

‘We could do with a bit more pace in the squad,’ he said.

Moneys are back in action tomorrow at home to Wessex Leaguers Fawley in the Russell Cotes Cup, with Carter planning to rest a few of his first choice XI.