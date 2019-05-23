Shaun Gale was parted company with the Hawks.

The former Westleigh Park manager, who was employed as Lee Bradbury’s assistant in recent seasons, has left after 19 years association.

A ‘benefit year’ will be held in his honour, with the club to announce details of that at a later date.

As manager, Gale took the Hawks to the fourth round of the 2008 FA Cup, when they were eventually knocked out by Liverpool at Anfield.

The Hawks are now managed by Paul Doswell, who replaced Bradbury following the club’s relegation to National League South at the end of the season.

Bradbury has since been appointed manager of Eastbourne Borough.