Shaun Gale admits making the decision to leave the Hawks is one of the hardest things he has ever had to do.

Gale spent 19 years at Westleigh Park as a player, manager, assistant-manager and coach.

The 49-year-old however decided that with massive changes happening at the club the time was right to leave.

Being convinced it was the correct decision didn't make it any easier.

He said: ‘I went to the chairman on the Tuesday and was 100-per-cent honest with him. He was fantastic and wanted me to stay.

‘To be fair new manager Paul Doswell and his assistant Ian Baird also wanted me as part of their team.

‘I slept on it Wednesday night but I knew in my heart of hearts it was the right thing to do.

‘There is no animosity, no smokescreens or hidden agendas.

‘I just felt a clean sweep was best for both parties.

‘For many years I have been part of a fantastic football club and I wish them all the success in the world.

‘It has been a big part of my life for a long time and I have always given it 110 per cent.

‘At times my family have had to take second place and I have discussed this fully with them.

‘Apart from my involvement with the first team I have also worked with the Hawks in the Community and other groups like Walking Football within the club.

‘Though I am leaving I still have a lot of friends at the club.’

Gale started his playing career at Portsmouth as a trainee in July 1988, but only made a handful of appearances in six years before moving to Barnet in 1994.

In the 2007-08 season Gale had his finest hour when he led the Hawks out as manager at Anfield against Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

When Gale was sacked towards the end of the 2012 season he returned as assistant to Lee Bradbury and they forged a highly successful managerial partnership.

Gale added: ‘We had a lot of success including back to back league titles.

‘At my age I still feel I have a lot to offer and want to stay in the game.’

Few will be surprised if Gale makes the move to work again with former Hawks manager Bradbury who is now in charge at Eastbourne Borough.