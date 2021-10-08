Signs of promise for Moneyfields Women as club's under-16s girls' squad continue upward rise

Moneyfields girls' under-16s squad

The group of promising teenage prospects stormed to the Hampshire Youth Girls League County 2 under-15 title last term and they have made a super start to life a level higher this season.

Moneys' girls under-16s side currently sit top of the County 1 table at their age range having won the first three fixtures of the new campaign.

Moneyfields Women's manager Karl Watson, who oversees all of the club's age group teams as well, is planning on integrating prospects from the group into his senior set up as and when they turn 16.

And he says it's great to see the making the flying start to the season they have so far. Watson said: ‘It was their third game last weekend, their third win, and they’re currently sitting top. That group has just gone up a couple of gears since the summer.

‘The beauty of this group is there are some very talented girls who will be turning 16 this year and as they become 16 they will be signed to the seniors and hopefully I’ll get a chance to give them a chance.

‘Half of the team are still a year below so some of them are 15 turning 16 and some are 14 turning 15 so they’re playing up a year and doing incredibly well at the moment.’

Moneys' under-16s side have so far defeated Hamble Club Lionesses, Mudeford Phoenix Flames and New Milton Town in the league this term.

Moneyfields men's first-team assistant coach, Mexican Germán Lopez, took charge of the girls' under-16 team in the summer.

Watson believes he has had a positive impact on the group as they continue to make improvements. He said: ‘Germán stepped into to do some sessions (with the under-16s), the girls love him because he’s real high energy and makes them laugh as well as getting them disciplined. He took it on and it’s paying dividends at the moment.