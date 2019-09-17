Six-shooting Gosport Borough power into third round of Hampshire Senior Cup

Gosport Borough powered their way into the next round of the Hampshire Senior Cup with a 6-2 demolition of East Cowes Vics at Privett Park tonight.

The gallant visitors kept Borough at bay for 40 minutes but after that the floodgates opened.

Sam Argent and Joe Lea netted before the break and Liam Robinson, Matt Paterson, Charlie Kennedy and Sam Roberts completed the rout.

The home side – aiming to avoid a third cup exit in four games after FA Cup and Southern League Cup losses to lower division opposition - made four changes to their starting line-up including Alan Walker-Harris replacing Pat O'Flaherty in goal.

Theo Lewis, Matt Partridge and Robinson returned to the side and immediately took the game to their Wessex Division One visitors.

Within the first four minutes Paterson and Josh Huggins both went close before Argent had a shot well saved.

Paterson went even closer, curling a low shot narrowly wide, before Kennedy’s 25-yard effort was saved.

The pressure finally told five minutes before the break when Argent gave Borough the lead.

Robinson collected a long ball and flicked it on to Argent, who took the ball down well and fired it past the goalkeeper.

It was only the second goal in five games for Lee Molyneaux's side.

Having found their goal touch, Borough added a second within two minutes – Kennedy setting up Lea who finished well.

Mike Carter replaced Huggins in the home midfield at the start of the second half.

Borough were caught napping two minutes into the second period but Lewis almost made an immediate response when his free-kick was tipped onto the bar.

Three minutes later the 'keeper denied Lewis again with a fantastic save.

Robinson restored Borough's two-goal advantage just after the hour mark with an unstoppable 30-yard shot.

On 65 minutes substitute Pat Suraci floated in a corner for Paterson to score.

Paterson then turned goal-maker with a perfect through ball for Kennedy to convert.

Gallant Vics kept going and were rewarded with their second goal.

Ten minutes from the end Roberts added to Borough's tally with a deflected effort.