Size of task facing Gosport Borough as they bid to halt Taunton Town juggernaut and boost their own Southern League Premier South play-off aspirations

Striker Dan Wooden, centre, is hoped to be back to face Taunton this weekend after a recent knee issue Picture: Tom Phillips

Boro entertain the red-hot Somerset side, who have lost just one of their previous 20 league outings - winning 15 of those - on Non-League Day at Privett Park on Saturday.

With six games of the season remaining, eight-placed Gosport are currently four points and three places off the play-off places at present.

Gale admitted his troops can afford to drop minimal - if any - points in the final run-in should they wish to achieve the aim of a top-five finish this term.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And following on from a late, late winner to come away 2-1 victors at Merthyr last weekend, the Boro boss believes defeating a Taunton side in 'unbelievable' form would provide them another significant platform to end up in the play-off places come the end of the season.

Gale said: ‘Its a massive game for us. All games are massive, I don't like to pressure and things like that, it's a good game for us.

‘It's an opportunity to test yourselves against one of the top teams who are on an unbelievable run.

‘They've got some good players, but we've got some good players as well, we're looking forward to it. The lads are looking forward to the challenge, it's a challenge, we go in as underdogs at the end of the day whether we're home or not.

‘We've done well this season, we've done well in the majority of games, it's a chance to test yourselves against one of the top sides. If you want to trying to get in them play-offs still, it's a game we've got to be trying to win.

‘There's no point masking over it, it's a game we must win again - if we weren't to win - it doesn't mean we wouldn't get in (play-offs), but it makes it very difficult.’

Gosport will head into the crunch clash with no fear having beaten second-placed Farnborough on home soil last month, while securing draws on the road at leader Hayes & Yeading and Met Police - in third - in meetings with the division's current top-three since the turn of the year.