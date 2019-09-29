Sparkling Horndean end Wessex League leaders’ 100 per cent start

A sparkling Horndean performance saw them topple Wessex Premier League leaders Alresford Town 2-0 at Arlebury Park.

Second half goals from debutant Greg Peel and Connor Duffin inflicted the hosts’ first defeat of the season.

Boss Michael Birmingham felt it was a well-deserved success against a team who had won their first six league matches.

'For the first time this season we played as a team,' said Birmingham, who in the build-up to the game said he thought Alresford could go the entire Wessex campaign without losing.

'It was much more like the old Horndean and getting players back from injury makes a difference.

'We got our tactics spot on and looked a constant threat.

'Though we were the better side in a goalless first half, Alresford probably had the better opportunities.

'Once we scored twice in the second half we showed good maturity to manage the rest of the game.

'We didn't go chasing a third goal which might have allowed them to pick us off.'

Peel put the visitors in front after an Alfie Liss cross came back off the crossbar.

Duffin sealed the win with a terrific strike into the top corner.

In Division 1 of the Wessex, Petersfield Town beat New Milton Town 2-0 at Love Lane with goals from William Webb and Ryan Kennedy.

Elsewhere in the second tier, Gosport Borough legend Justin Bennett grabbed his fifth hat-trick of the season as Bemerton caned Andover New Street 9-1.

Including a seven-goal pre-season blitz in the Salisbury Hospital Cup final, Bennett has now scored 24 goals in 2019/20.