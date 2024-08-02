Special photographic exhibition is closing event of Portsmouth FC’s 125th anniversary season

Pompey fans celebrate on the pitch at Huddersfield Town in 1996. One of the photos featured in the forthcoming exhibition at the University of Portsmouth's Ravelin Sports Centre. Picture: Steve Reid

Pompey’s photographic heritage is to be celebrated at a special exhibition at the University of Portsmouth - the closing event of the club’s 125th anniversary season.

Almost 100 photographs will be on display at the Ravelin Sports Centre in Cambridge Road from next Monday (August 5) until Sunday August 18 (10.30am-6pm daily).

Proceeds of the sale of the catalogue will go to the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation.

Entitled ‘125 – Celebrating Portsmouth FC in Photographs’, the exhibition will feature a retrospective of the late Pete Blackman, specially commissioned images by renowned documentary photographer Stuart Roy Clarke, action shots from last season by photographer Jason Brown and a selection of images from the archive.

Pompey's South Stand under construction in 1925, one of the photos featured in the forthcoming exhibition at the University of Portsmouth's Ravelin Sports Centre.

Curated by Colin Farmery, chair of the club’s 125 steering committee, he feels the event is a fitting end to the year.

He said: “In my wildest dreams I couldn’t have imagined the 125th anniversary season would have turned out so well. For the men’s and women’s teams to win their respective championships, made the 2023/24 season one of the most memorable in the club’s history.”

This exhibition includes original work by Stuart Roy Clarke, the nationally renowned football documentary photographer, who documented all aspects of the last home game of the season against Wigan.

“At the heart of the exhibition though is the work of Pete Blackman, who sadly died last October, but who I had approached last summer to curate a selection of his work spanning more than 15 years”, explained Farmery.

Pompey players celebrate winning the FA Cup in 2008, one of the photos featured in the forthcoming exhibition at the University of Portsmouth's Ravelin Sports Centre. Picture: Joe Pepler

“Pete had been taking photographs at Fratton Park almost right up to his untimely death and he has a terrific back catalogue to share.

"Working with his family and friends, I am delighted we were still able to put together a collection of 32 of his images which capture his fan-focused perspective of his beloved club. I am sure he would have been delighted at the outcome.”

In addition, 30 captioned images from the club’s archive have been included.

Colin added: “We are fortunate at Pompey that one of our early directors, Stephen Cribb, was a photographer so the first 25 years or so of the club are well documented. Some of his images are there, as well as more recent work of the likes of Murray Sanders, Steve Reid, and Joe Pepler.

“Put together, these images really do both the success and the culture of the club justice. It is a fitting end to the 125 years and I hope people come along and also buy the catalogue.”

Priced at £5, the 60-page catalogue features all the photographs in the exhibition, plus messages from Portsmouth FC chairman Michael Eisner and Pompey Supporters’ Trust Board Member Ashley Brown. It can be bought from the Portsmouth Museum & Art Gallery shop in Cambridge Road or online from Tuesday August 6.

The exhibition has been supported by the University of Portsmouth, the Arts Council, Bishops Printers, the PST and the Pompey History Society.

Professor Graham Galbraith, UoP Vice-Chancellor, said: “It is a great honour for the University to be hosting this amazing exhibition, which is a fitting conclusion to the celebrations of 125 years of history of our city’s much loved football club.

"We are very proud of the opportunity as main sponsor of the club to work with and support such an integral and well-loved organisation in Portsmouth.

“It is a testament to the enduring spirit and community pride that binds the people of our great city and our University together.

"We are honoured to support this celebration and commemorate the club’s rich heritage.”