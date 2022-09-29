In the build-up to every Pompey first team fixture in 2022/23, Roger Holmes will be looking back at a corresponding match by featuring an archive Sports Mail front cover and an inside page here at portsmouth.co.uk

Roger almost certainly boasts the largest collection of Sports Mails among Pompey fans - he has over 3,000 of them.

He wrote a weekly nostalgia page in the Sports Mail for most of the 21st century, right up until the end of last season.

Flashback to November 1964, and the Sports Mail's front page headline says it all as Ipswich romp to a record-breaking Division 2 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the Blues travelling to Portman Road on Saturday, Roger turns the clock back to a tough day for the visitors at Ipswich on November 7, 1964 …

*

Ipswich Town recorded their biggest ever victory as they thrashed Pompey 7-0 in front of a crowd of 12,354.

They went in front after only 31 seconds through Joe Broadfoot, and on 15 minutes Danny Hegan made it 2-0 with a low shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frank Brogan hammered home a third goal for Ipswich on 27 minutes and shortly before the break headed in Broadfoot’s centre.

Within a minute of the resumption, Brogan completed his hat-trick by heading home Jimmy Leadbetter’s corner.

Pompey went close when Micky Lill had an effort cleared off the line before Broadfoot and Hegan added further goals for the hosts.

Ipswich: Jim Thorburn, Trevor Smith, Mick McNeil, Bill Baxter, Jack Bolton, Ken Thompson, Joe Broadfoot, Danny Hegan, Gerry Baker, Jimmy Leadbetter, Frank Brogan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey: John Milkins, Barry Cordjohn, Alex Wilson, Johnny Gordon, Jimmy Dickinson, Harry Harris, Micky Lill, Brian Lewis, Ron Tindall, Cliff Portwood, Tony Barton.

Ipswich went on to equal their record Football League victory by hammering Southampton and West Bromwich Albion by the same scoreline in the top flight, in 1974 and 1976 respectively.

The 1964/65 was a tough season for Pompey in the old Second Division. They only won once away from Fratton Park and ended up just a point above the two-team relegation zone. Ipswich finished fifth, with Newcastle and Northampton promoted to the top flight.

*

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey Reserves claimed their first home win since August as they beat Plymouth Argyle 4-0 at Fratton Park with goals from Roy Summersby, Adrian Owens, Dave Dodson and John McClelland.

Pompey: Roger Jones, Les Barlow, Donald McDonald, Bobby Moffat, Vince Radcliffe, Tommy Taylor, John McClelland, Roy Summersby, Ray Hiron, Adrian Owens, Dave Dodson.

Richard Reynolds and Norman Piper, who were both later to join Pompey, were in the Argyle side.

Pompey ‘A’ beat Brockenhust 3-0 with Tony Partridge (2) and David Gale the goalscorers, while Pompey Juniors crashed 5-0 to Tottenham Hotspur at Eastney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

*

Manchester United’s single goal victory over Sheffield Wednesday at Old Trafford kept them top of Division One.

Chelsea remained in second place after goals by Bert Murray and Barry Bridges brought them a 2-0 victory at Sheffield United.

Second Division leaders Northampton were held to a goalless draw at home by Norwich City, and Peter Burridge scored the only goal as Crystal Palace beat Southampton at The Dell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bournemouth went down 2-0 at Workington in Division Three while, in Division Four, Brighton drew 2-2 with Bradford City at the Goldstone Ground and Aldershot drew 0-0 at Oxford United.

*

Fareham came back from a goal down to thrash Southampton ‘A’ 10-1 in the Hampshire League with goals from John Knight (4), Alan Marchant (3), Fitzjohn (2) and Watts.

*

Advertisement Hide Ad

Workington player/manager Ken Furphy was released to take over as manager of Watford.

*