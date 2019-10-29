Stiles: Fareham are ‘buoyant’ after beating the top two Wessex teams in four amazing days

FAREHAM boss Pete Stiles was delighted with a sensational second Wessex win in four days.

After beating the leaders Alresford 7-1, the Reds travelled the short distance to second-placed AFC Portchester and defeated them as well.

‘We kept at it and we defended well,’ said Stiles after Will Harris’ late goal had given the Reds a 1-0 success.

‘I was pleased with the way we coped with everything they threw at us.

‘It was only a matter of time before something opened up for us and it did.

‘Our aim was always to take the game to them which was something we did from the start.

‘When the opportunity came along we took it, which was our game plan.

‘We had three good chances in the first half and just wanted that little bit more quality in the final third.

‘Will buried his chance when it came along.

‘We have beaten the first and second in the league now in the space of four days, and the mood in the camp is buoyant.'

Portchester manager Mick Catlin said: ‘We can have few complaints - the best team won.

'Our level of performance was nowhere near what it needed to be.

'It turned into a bit of a battle and we allowed ourselves to get dragged into it.

'One goal was always going to win it.

'Disappointingly we had Steve Ramsey sin-binned and they scored with the spare man at the back post.

'I can't take anything away from Fareham who kept battling away.

‘I can't remember us ever testing their goalkeeper.’