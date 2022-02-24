Watersedege v Jubilee (orange) at Westleigh Park. Picture: Keith Woodland (200221-151)

Two of them were cup ties with just one league game taking place - at Sevenoaks where Cross Keys Athletic took on Friends Fighting Cancer A in a Division 4 fixture.

After a tight first half, the sides went in goalless with neither side not having any clear-cut opportunities.

The second half saw Keys bring on veteran Martin Edwards and a change in formation worked as they took the lead on 55 minutes when Jack Spragg cut in from the left to score.

Johnny White then broke the offside trap, latching onto a great through ball from Stu Mitchell, to slot past Mike Young.

Cross Keys moved up to fifth place while FFC, third from bottom, were losing for the eighth time in 12 league games.

Both cup ties went to penalty shoot-outs.

In the Adelaide Cup, Southletico progressed to the last four after a thrilling 5-5 draw with Saturn Royale.

Saturn took an early lead through Kyle Ward with Theo Porter levelling.

Southletico eased into a 4-2 interval lead thanks to a Harry Hatherley double and a goal from father Dave. Jack Haselwood replied for Saturn.

The second half saw a complete turnaround with Saturn storming into a 5-4 lead thanks to a Max Sarigul double and a second from Ward.

Southletico forced extra time, though, through Porter’s second of the game.

Southletico triumphed 5-4 on spot-kicks thanks to stand-in goalkeeper Ashley Tiller, who usually plays at right back but donned the gloves as first choice No 1 Sam Rason was injured.

On the artificial pitch at Westleigh Park, Jubilee drew 2-2 with Watersedge Park before booking a London Cup semi-final place with a 5-4 spot-kicks success.