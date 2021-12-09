AFC Lakeside Refit celebrate a goal in their win against Cross Keys. Picture by Kevin Shipp

They jumped into top spot after Glyn Cooper’s hat-trick helped them trounce Fleur De Lys U23s 9-2. Ryan Hughes (2), Sheldon Chester, Dominic Buckley, Lee Tigwell and Mark Whitwick also scored.

Co-Op Dragons secured their first league win of the season with a 2-1 victory against Berewood United thanks to goals from Dave Mellor and Oliver Stuart.

Lakeside Refit are up into second place after Maurel Inamba and Michael Jepson gave them a 2-0 success against Cross Keys.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lakeside Refit (white/black) v Cross Keys. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Harvey Hughes and Harry Mack both struck twice as Jubilee Reserves trounced lowly Fratton Trades Reserves 9-3.

With leaders Portchester Royals inactive, Seagull Reserves closed the gap at the top of Division 3 to two points with a 5-1 win against Fratton Trades.

Goals came from Sam Emeney (2), Liam Spencer, Callum Barnden and James Ward.

Scott Shearman (2) and Jonathan Rowe were on target as AC Copnor won 3-2 at Cross Keys, who twice replied through Mark Davies.

Cosham Trades and The Meon both progressed in the Hampshire FA Trophy.

A goal from Tommie Stanley gave Cosham victory against Bournemouth Leaguers TGS, while Meon crushed Cottage 6-0 thanks to Sam Beard, George Caister, Sonny Tregarthen, Brad Hayward, Billy Musson and Jack Williams.

Hampshire Trophy 4th rd: Embley Park v Waltham Wanderers, AFC Basing v Hampshire Irons, Wolversdene FC v AFC Taurus Bulls, Village Home v Winsor United Red, Mucky Duck v Cosham Trades, Republic Of Chineham v Crofton Saints, The Meon v Dingle Rovers, New Park Rangers v FC Hajduk.

Bransbury Wanderers progressed in the Hampshire Vase, beating fellow CoPSL side Freehouse A 2-1 with Charlie Collins and Harry Denman on target.

Shepherds Crook caned Farnborough Athletic 6-0 away with goals from Kyle Elston, Jake Henwood, Henry James, Jude Peck, Kyle Sargeant and Ted Bagnall.

Steve Southam and Michael Anslow both netted braces as Watersedge progressed to the fourth round with a 5-0 romp at Burridge.

Harry Tindale struck a hat-trick as Mother Shipton won 4-1 at Bridgemary Colts.