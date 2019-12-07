Have your say

The Hawks needed a late goal to beat 10-man Chippenham Town 2-1 in the National League South at Westleigh Park.

Danny Kedwell gave the home side the lead with a 64th-minute penalty seven minutes after the visitors found themselves a goal down.

Chippenham scrambled home a 79th-minute equaliser, but substitute Chris Paul popped up with a winning goal four minutes from time.

The home side were forced to reshuffle with Andy Drury ruled out by injury.

Alfie Rutherford returned to the starting line-up, with Benny Read re-appearing amongst the substitutes after recovering from his dislocated shoulder.

Bradley Tarbuck flashed a first-time volley past the post from outside the area in the opening minutes.

Visiting keeper Will Puddy clawed a Kedwell shot out of the top corner to prevent the hosts taking the lead.

Then Jonah Ayunga fired into the side-netting as the Hawks looked to raise the tempo.

The game was struggling to spark into life, but Anthony Straker livened it up with a lovely bit of skill that saw him outwit three opponents before delivering a superb 40-yard cross field pass.

On 33 minutes Tarbuck forced a low save with a free-kick from outside the area.

At the other end, there was a let-off for the Hawks eight minutes before the break.

A superbly worked free-kick ended with the ball flying across the home goal-line with no-one getting a touch.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men 12 minutes into the second half.

Both teams waded into an ugly flare-up that ended with Elias Yousseff receiving a straight red card.

Kedwell sent a half-volley over the top from six yards as the Hawks looked to exploit their numerical advantage.

And the breakthrough came in the 64th minute from the penalty spot.

Sam Magri was tripped in the area and Kedwell blasted in the spot-kick.

The visitors hit back against the odds with a 79th-minute equaliser.

When the Hawks failed to deal with a long throw into the area, substitute Karnell Chambers scrambled the ball over the line.

Paul, though, restored the Hawks lead four minutes from time.

He raced in at the far post to send his header back across goal into the far corner of the net.