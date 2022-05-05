Tamworth hot-shot Joe Boxall closing in on 60-goal City of Portsmouth Sunday League season

The first game ended 5-0 with Tamworth netting through Joe Boxall, Jamel Welch, Connor Bevan, Callum Dart and Jack Holloway.

The second game was even more one-sided, with Tamworth romping to a 10-0 success - their 14th successive league victory.

Boxall took his seasonal tally to 59 with a hat-trick, with further goals coming from Keaton Hobbs (2), Dart (2), Welch, Joe Penny and Holloway.

Watersedge score during their 3-0 win over AFC Lakeside in Division 4 of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League. Picture: Kevin Shipp

With three games remaining, second-placed Tamworth are six points adrift of Freehouse who boast the only 100 per cent record left in the six divisions of the league. The top two meet at Havant Academy this Sunday (10.30am).

AFC Eastney keeper Levi Hodgekinson gained man of the match honours in his side’s 3-1 defeat to Horndean Hawks. Jake Burfoot (2) and Oliver McCormack netted for Horndean with Ibrahim Jamal replying.

Tommy Willcox and Liam Benfield both netted twice as Waterlooville Wanderers Reserves defeated AFC Fairfields 7-2. Sonny Smith, George Pettitt and TJ Layton also scored.

There was a hat-trick for Harry Davies in Al's Bar’s 7-1 win over Saturn Royale, Jamie Skeates, Lewy Holie, Renatto Marques and Aaron Mould also on target.

Division 6 champions AFC Eastney Reserves finished their league season undefeated after a 4-2 win against Horndean United Reserves.

Bailey Williams scored a hat-trick in their 16th win - their other four games were drawn - with Connor Shaw also netting.

Hatton Rovers, currently second, finished their season with a 1-1 draw with AFC Prospect Farm Rangers. Lewis Sell notched for Hatton with Jon Crowley replying.

Division 1 ended the season with only three teams due to other clubs pulling out. Wicor Mill were crowned champions, pipping North End Cosmos on goal difference. Wicor’s Bailey Steele claimed the top goalscorer award with 19.

With all the fixtures being completed in Division 2, The Meon gained top spot on goal difference from Cosham Trades .

Old Boys Athletic's Luke Chalcraft and Freddy Penfold (Southsea United) shared the top spot in the goals charts with 18 apiece.

Mother Shipton have one game to play but have already gained the title in Division 3 with AC Copnor runners up spot.

The only game last weekend saw Fratton Trades gain a 3-2 win over bottom club Cross Keys Athletic. Tom Wray (2) and Connor Smith netted with Steve Moss and Jamie Lewington replying.