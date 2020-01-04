Have your say

Gosport Borough suffered a second successive Southern League premier division defeat as they lost 3-2 at Taunton Town.

The visitors got off to a disastrous start, after they conceded a penalty in the fourth minute.

Dan Strugnell was adjudged to have fouled Matt Wright in the penalty area. Ben Dudzinski did well to save Andrew Neal’s effort from 12 yards – but Ryan Brett was quick to react to smash the ball home from the rebound.

Town’s lead lasted only five minutes though, after Borough were awarded a penalty of their own.

Chris Flood was pulled down in the home penalty area, and Rory Williams made the hosts pay as he converted from the spot.

Unbelievably, Gosport then found themselves 2-1 up with only 13 minutes in the clock.

Following good build-up play, George Barker’s shot from the edge of the penalty area was parried.

Yet before the danger was cleared, Flood swooped to hand the visitors the advantage.

In an action-packed opening half, Mike Carter and Marley Ridge went close to extending Borough’s lead – but both efforts narrowly missed the target.

Williams had to be alert to deny Neal with a well-timed tackle at the other end.

But it was Gosport who finished the half stronger, with both Flood and then Barker going close for Lee Molyneaux’s side.

Ridge was denied by the quick-thinking home keeper on 46 minutes, before Flood’s first-time shot went over just past the hour mark.

Those missed chances came back to haunt them, though.

Dan Sullivan equalised for Taunton on 73 minutes, and two minutes later Ollie Chamberlain’s shot creeping across the line to seal the win.