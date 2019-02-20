The 20 'yo-yo' clubs who have been promoted and relegated most in English football

Here's a look at the 20 English clubs who have been relegated and promoted the most often in their history..

1. Notts County Top of the list for the most yo-yoing in the Football League, the Magpies have been promoted 13 times and relegated on 16 occasions.

2. Grimsby Town Joint top of the yo-yo table is Grimsby, who also have 29 combined promotion and relegations having gone up 13 and down 16 times.

3. Birmingham City The Blues have a balanced record of 12 promotions and a dozen relegations.

4. Leicester City The Premier League winners haven't always been in the top tier - they've been promoted and relegated 11 times each way, so have yo-yoed 22 times in total.

