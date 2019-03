With the assistance of Steve's Football Stats, club websites and local historians we've collated a ranking of the top scorer for every team currently playing in the English Premier League and English Football League.

1. Macclesfield Town, Matthew Tipton (92nd) Goals: 50

2. AFC Wimbledon, Lyle Taylor (91st) Goals: 52

3. Wigan Athletic, Andy Liddell (90th) Goals: 70

4. MK Dons, Izale McLeod (89th) Goals: 71

