The oldest football clubs: How every team ranks in order of when they were founded

Here, we a look at when each of the 92 clubs were founded - ranking them from youngest to oldest.

In light of Pete Winkelman's involvement - taking over at Wimbledon (1899) in 2002. The original Dons relocated and later rebranded as MK Dons following the threat of liquidation.

After the original Wimbledon (1899) announced in 2002 that there were plans to relocate to Milton Keynes, angry supporters reacted by building their own club, which began in non-league.

Founded as Stevenage Borough following the bankruptcy of Stevenage Athletic, the club changed their name to Stevenage in 2010.

After the originally Accrington Stanley went bust in 1966, the club reformed two years later - celebrating their 50th anniversary last year.

The Brewers have been running for 59 years, joining the Football League in 2009 for the first time.

The club have stayed loyal to their traditional blue and white colours, last competing in the Championship in 2008.

Posh have competed in the Football League ever since they were elected in 1960.

Wigan Athletic were formed following the previous demise of Wigan County, Wigan United, Wigan Town and Wigan Borough.

Rotherham Town and Rotherham County joined forces to form Rotherham United.