‘The type of fighting display that Moneyfields are renowned for’

Dave Carter got just the reaction he wanted after calling for a 'fighting display' as ten-man Moneyfields hit back to draw with table-topping Frome Town at Dover Road.

The home side battled back from 0-2 down to share the spoils against the Southern League Division One South leaders.

Lamin Jatta grabbed a last minute equaliser, despite the hosts having Tyler Giddings sent off 10 minutes after the restart.

Carter felt it was more like the Moneyfields performances of old.

'To be fair we played well and showed a lot of spirit,' he said.

'It was the type of fighting display that Moneyfields are usually renowned for.

'We fully deserved our point with all the players battling for each other.

'We got our reward because we completely bossed the second half.'

Carter feared the worst when the west country visitors opened up a two-goal lead within the opening 15 minutes.

A long-range strike and a well worked goal piled on the pain for the hosts.

Unlike in some recent games, however, this time there was no capitulation.

Moneys hit back from the penalty spot on 28 minutes after the goalkeeper brought Joe Briggs down in the area.

Connor Bailey's spot-kick was saved but the same player was on hand to knock in the rebound.

Moneys suffered a massive blow ten minutes into the second period.

Giddings brought a Frome striker down when he was clear on goal and, as the last defender, received a straight red card.

Jake Hallett, however, got down smartly to his right to keep out the resulting spot-kick.

He also recovered quickly to block the visitors’ attempt to convert the rebound.

Carter has been impressed by the progress of the shot-stopper who was once in Southampton’s academy and who he signed from Salisbury last summer.

'He has a great pedigree having spent two years as a pro at Norwich City,' said Carter.

'In one on one situations he is an unbelievable shot stopper.

'The lad is six foot seven,only 20 years old and a great prospect.

'His ambition is to get back into the full-time game.'

The penalty save sparked Moneyfields back into life.

Despite being a man short and on a difficult pitch that had cut up in the rain, they took the game to a Frome side beaten only once in league action all term.

They got their reward with the last kick of the match.

Connor Bailey delivered a free-kick into the area, Lewis Fennemore flicked the ball on and Jatta tapped in for his first goal of the season.

Moneyfields’ league game against Sholing on Tuesday night has been postponed as the visitors are in FA Trophy action.