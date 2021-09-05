The Wessex League Premier Division statistic in which Fareham Town lead the way after firing eight goals past Hythe & Dibden
Goal crazy Fareham Town are the Wessex League Premier Division's current highest scorers after hammering Hythe & Dibden.
The Reds ran out emphatic 8-0 winners on the road at Hythe to make it 20 goals scored in just five league matches to date.
Pete Stiles' side followed on from their 7-0 thrashing of the same opposition at Cams Alders last time out to make it 15 goals scored and none conceded in their previous two outings.
But the Fareham boss acknowledged his squad should not be getting too far ahead of themselves after a goal-crazy past two fixtures.
Stiles said: ‘There’s always a danger of complacency when you go into a game after you’ve hammered a team. We went about things the right way, got a couple of early goals, and took it from there. It could have been more than eight, to be honest.
‘The problem we’ve got - we’ve just played a struggling side, they’ve got a lot of work to do - we can’t go into Tuesday against Hamble thinking we’re world beaters because we’ll have a wake-up call.
‘I’d sooner be going into it having scored 15 goals in two games rather than conceding but we’ve got to be on our game on Tuesday.
‘It’s still very early days. We’ve got a run of games where we’ve got to get as many points and as many goals as we can.
‘There are going to be some hard games coming up and I think Tuesday will be a hard one (against Hamble).’
Defender Ash Tattersall got the scoring started with his second minute opener before Dan Bennett made it two six minutes later.
Charlie Cooper struck his first just before the half-hour mark then Ethan Jones and Curt Robbins struck in quick succession to make it 5-0 at the break.
Cooper grabbed his second on 66 minutes with Robbins firing home from the spot and Simon Woods striking to complete the scoring.