The 'win-win situation' as US Portsmouth goalkeeper Max Flintoft dual-signs with Moneyfields

Have your say

Glenn Turnbull believes US Portsmouth goalkeeper Max Flintoft dual-signing with Southern League South Division side Moneyfields is a ‘win-win situation’ for all parties.

The stopper made his debut for the Moneys in their 1-0 Hampshire Senior Cup third-round triumph at Winchester City on Tuesday.

That came after Moneyfields boss Dave Carter made a late request to Turnbull to dual-sign the goalkeeper.

Flintoft, from Peterborough, has featured three times for Wessex League Division One outfit US Portsmouth after moving down to the area earlier this season.

But with Tom Price Turnbull’s first-choice goalkeeper, Flintoft has faced a fight for first-team football.

Although the US Portsmouth boss feels Moneyfields dual-signing the goalkeeper could provide him more regular minutes.

Yet, the stopper will be unavailable for both teams on Saturday as he is getting married.

Turnbull said: ‘I’m good friends with Dave and he phoned to ask if we had a goalkeeper they could have.

‘It’s worked really well actually.

‘Max’s distribution is as good as I’ve seen from a goalkeeper.

‘There’s other aspects where we think Pricey (Tom Price) is a bit better.

‘He’s our number one and has been for two seasons.

‘It’s hard to come in halfway through a season.

‘They’re equal goalkeepers, so it’s always going to be hard to keep both of them happy.

‘This is a bit of a win-win.

‘But he gets married on Saturday so won’t be available.

‘Apparently his wife to be said that’s the one day Max would not be available!’

US Portsmouth, who went top of Division One last weekend, welcome third-placed Downton in what is likely to be a tasty league meeting.

Turnbull’s team have a perfect home record this season, winning all six matches at the Victory Stadium.

However, the US Portsmouth boss acknowledges his side will have their work cut out to keep that up when Downton visit.

‘They (Downton) had a good result in the week beating Christchurch.

‘They’re going to be coming full of confidence.

‘But we’ve got our own confidence.

‘As everyone keeps telling us, we’re unbeaten at home.

‘That brings its own pressure.

‘I really see this as a pivotal game.’