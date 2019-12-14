Theo Lewis was the hero for Gosport Borough as his second-half strike earned the hosts maximum points against Harrow in the BetVictor Southern League premier division south.

Gosport dominated the first half – but were unable to convert their possession and threat going forward into goals.

Chris Flood set the tone for the first period, when his effort went narrowly over the bar after two minutes.

Moments later, Andreas Robinson saw his shot easily saved by the visiting Harrow keeper, before the midfielder was handed another opportunity to break the deadlock on 21 minutes.

On this occasion, Matt Paterson and Rory Williams combined brilliantly to set up the former Hawks ace, but his finish failed to replicate the impressive build-up play and the game remained goalless.

Mike Carter attempted to find an opener as the half-hour mark approached – yet he couldn’t keep his shot from long range down.

Gosport suffered a blow when Josh Huggins had to be replaced by Charlie Kenndy on 37 minutes.

But their dominance continued, with Lewis heading wide from Dan Strugnell’s cross on the stroke of half-time.

The second half saw Gosport rewarded for their perseverance, with the home side taking a deserved lead seven minutes after the restart.

Flood’s shot was spilled by the Harrow keeper – and although there was plenty of defensive cover from the visitors, Lewis nipped in and toe-poked the ball home to give the home side the advantage.

It was a crucial goal – as was the goal-line clearance made by Charlie Davis with 83 minutes on the clock – an interception that ensured al three points.