Theo Lewis is latest Hawks player to join the exodus to Gosport Borough as Lee Molyneaux continues to add plenty of experience to his squad.

He joins Ryan Woodford and Mike Carter in having made the switch from Westleigh Park to Privett Park.

Molyneaux believes having a core of players with National League experience can help Borough turn their fortunes around.

He views Lewis as providing a potent attacking threat.

The Borough boss said: ‘Theo established himself in the Hawks National League side and will bring a lot of experience. He will complement Mike Carter perfectly.

‘Theo has the knack of arriving late in the opposition penalty area and scores goals. He will give us a more attacking option.

‘To be able to attract a player of his quality is a dream.

‘Like the other players already brought in Theo is honest through an through and gives everything a right go.

‘He is always prepared to work hard.’

Lewis initially joined the Hawks on loan in 2015. The following year he agreed a permanent deal and was a key member of the team that earned back-to-back promotions.

Now he will be focused on helping Gosport Borough’s bright new era next season.