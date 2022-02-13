'They're probably one of the best - if not the best team we've played all season' - AFC Portchester boss Dave Carter full of compliments for Bashley as they inflict second defeat on his side in space of two weeks

But the Royals boss felt his side were architects of their own downfall during spells of the 4-1 defeat at the high-flying New Forest side.

The victory was a seventh on the spin in the league for Bashley after their defeat at Horndean on January 15.

A fine recent run has seen them march up the Wessex Premier table - they now sit in fourth spot - and Carter says they will be in title contention come the end of the season.

Bradley Lethbridge netted from the penalty spot in AFC Portchester's defeat at Bashley Picture: Daniel Haswell

And after Bashley completed the double over his troops, Carter revealed they are ‘one of the best - if not the best’ team his Royals side have come up against throughout the campaign.

‘You can’t gift goals to what probably are the second favourites for promotion in the league. Three of them (goals) I felt were gifts,’ said Carter.

‘They’re a good side, we were saying afterwards they’re probably one of the best sides – if not the best side we’ve played all season. They’re organised and they’ve got good players.

‘I think that’s seven wins on the bounce for them, they’re flying, confidence is high and they’ll be going into games expecting to win.

‘They’re coming on strong and it’s those latecomers you’ve got to look out for. In my opinion, I’d still say Hamworthy are favourites for promotion, but I think Bashley will come second in the league I reckon.’

Curt DaCosta conceded the first of three penalties awarded in the match, bringing down Harry Bunce in the area, with Lewis Ross dispatching the resulting spot-kick after eight minutes.

Bradley Lethbridge then converted a penalty awarded to the visitors 13 minutes later after this time DaCosta had been fouled in the opposition box.

A frantic opening 38 minutes was then complete as Adam Grange's header restored the in-form hosts' advantage.

Konrad Szymaniak's poor touch then resulted in him giving away what was the third penalty of the game just three minutes after the restart - and the Royals stopper could not keep out Ross' effort from 12 yards.