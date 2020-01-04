Horndean leapfrogged Portland in the Wessex League premier division following a 3-1 win over the Dorset side at Five Heads Park.

Alfie Liss opened the scoring for the Deans just after the half-hour mark.

The visitors equalised 10 minutes into the second half, before being reduced to 10 men minutes later.

The hosts then made the most of their extra-man advantage, with Bobby Scott and Craig Peel getting themselves on the score sheet to ensure a comfortable win for Michael Birmingham’s side.

Steve Ramsey (2) and Patrick Hnath scored for AFC Portchester in their 3-1 win on the Isle of Wight against Cowes Sport.

Fareham won away at Bournemouth Poppies, while Baffins lost 4-1 at home to Lymington Town.

Moneyfields were unable to bounce back from their New Year’s Day defeat against AFC Totton as they went down 4-3 at Thatcham Town in Southern League division one south.