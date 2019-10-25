Three El Creekio derbies in the space of a month … holders Infinity aim for HPL Cup progress

AFC Portchester and Fareham are gearing up for a hat-trick of El Creekio midweek derbies within the space of a month.

Not only will the clubs meet twice in the Wessex League Premier Division, they have also been paired together in the last 16 of the Russell Cotes Cup.

The first league meeting is scheduled to take place at Portchester’s Crest Finance Stadium next Wednesday, with the return at Cams Alders on Tuesday, November 19.

A week before that second league clash, the teams meet at Portchester in a Russell Cotes Cup tie on Wednesday, November 13.

Both won through delayed first round ties this week - Fareham beating Romsey Town 4-2 and Portchester easing past Hampshire Premier League outfit Overton 4-0.

The winners of next Tuesday’s Horndean v Infinity clash have been drawn away to holders Sholing.

Moneyfields will be away to last season’s runners-up Christchurch if they beat Wessex Leaguers Fawley in their delayed first round tie at Dover Road on November 12.

Russell Cotes Cup 2nd rd: Brockenhurst v Hythe & Dibden, Alton v Stoneham, Fleet Town v Eversley & California or Bemerton Heath, Hamble Club v Lymington Town, Christchurch v Moneyfields or Fawley, Sholing v Horndean or Infinity, AFC Totton v Petersfield Town, AFC Portchester v Fareham.

HOLDERS Infinity face another lower division side tomorrow as they bid to reach the quarter finals of the Hampshire Premier League Cup.

The Senior Division high-fliers’ reward for a 7-0 first round win against second tier QK Southampton is a trip to the latter’s divisional rivals Michelmersh & Timsbury.

Infinity won the cup after coming from behind to beat Lyndhurst 4-2 at the end of last season.

Two goals down at one point, they were handed a lifeline when Josh Bench was dismissed for conceding the penalty from which Callum Drake opened Infinity’s account.

Three goals in the last 10 minutes from Sam Floyd, Jamie White and Danny Phillips completed a 4-2 success at Hamble Club.

Moneyfields Reserves have an intriguing trip to higher division Colden Common. Moneys have won all eight second tier matches this term, while Common have blasted 22 goals in their last two league games.

Sam Adams has scored seven of those goals, to take his season tally to 21 - more than anyone else in the top flight.

Denmead and Infinity are already through to the quarter finals - the latter without kicking a ball as tomorrow’s scheduled opponents AFC Petersfield have said they can’t raise a side.

Tomorrow

League Cup 2nd Round: AFC Petersfield v Fleetlands (away walkover), Broughton v Liss Athletic, Bush Hill v Lyndhurst, Clanfield v Kingsclere, Colden Common v Moneyfields Reserves, Michelmersh & Timsbury v Infinity, Paulsgrove v Liphook United.