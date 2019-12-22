Three hat-trick heroes as record-breaking Infinity take seasonal goal haul into three figures

Three players bagged a hat-trick as goal-happy Infinity took their seasonal tally into three figures with a record-breaking success.

Jamie White, Andrew Powell and Wayne Boud all netted three times in a 14-0 hammering of Lyndhurst which took Infinity to the top of the Hampshire Premier League table.

Remarkably, needing to win by 13 or more goals to overtake Bush Hill on goal difference, Danny Thompson’s men did just that!

It was Infinity’s record win since entering the HPL in 2013, eclipsing last season’s 14-1 annihilation of Athletico Romsey when White struck seven goals.

Infinity now have 61 goals from 14 league games, and in all competitions have belted 111 goals in just 24 matches in 2019/20.

Individually, White has 31 league and cup goals after his fourth haul of three or more goals.

Powell now has 16 goals to his name while Boud has 14 after his second hat-trick in successive matches and his third of the campaign.

Danny Phillips (2), Josh Oxlade (2) and Josh Cripps also netted as Infinity refused to show any compassion for Lyndhurst after opening up a 6-0 half-time cushion.

Infinity can open up a three-point lead at the top next Saturday if they win their game in hand on Bush Hill at home to Fleetlands.

The HPL gave teams the opportunity to play on December 28 if they so wished, in order to help alleviate any late-season fixture congestion, but only Infinity and Fleetlands were keen to do so.

Paulsgrove missed the chance to jump back into the top three when they were held 2-2 at Clanfield.

Grove boss Wayne Grant was without a host of regulars, and was forced to play three goalkeepers!

Luke Shields donned the gloves while Michael Chapman and Matt Wearn were deployed as outfielders.

‘I worked out we had 13 players missing,’ reported Grant. ‘Some of them probably thought the game would be off and made other arrangements.’

In the only HPL game played on grass at the weekend, Clanfield twice led through Elliott Sills and Owen Milne. But John Cripps and Jimmy Hird twice levelled for a Grove side who handed a league debut to Dave Alvarez.

‘Dave played for us pre-season but he’s been ill ever since,’ said Grant.