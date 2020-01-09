Tommy Leigh seals leate win for Bognor at Leatherhead - plus Wessex League round-up

Have your say

A late Tommy Leigh winner earned Bognor a 2-1 Isthmian Premier League win at Leatherhead.

Bradley Lethbridge gave the Rocks an 11th-minute lead but the hosts equalised before the break.

AFC Portchester suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat in their Wessex premier clash against AFC Stoneham.

After falling behind on the half-hour, debut-making Sam Lanahan equalised for the Royals before half-time.

But a goal nine minutes into the second period sealed the home side’s fate.

Fareham Town slumped to a 3-1 defeat at Amesbury Town.

Lewis Stockford scored the Reds’ goal.

Division One leaders United Services enjoyed a 4-1 win against title-chasing rivals Alton.

Andy Todd, Harry Bedford, Harry Sergeant and Josh Hazell found the net for the Sailors.

Petersfield went down 1-0 at Andover Town.

Baffins Milton Rovers game against Fleet Town at the PMC Stadium fell victim to the weather.

The postponement, due to a waterlogged pitch, means Baffins have only been able to play twice at home since the beginning of November.