Tough FA Vase tie for Baffins Milton Rovers … Portchester drawn away again

Baffins Milton Rovers have been handed a tough start to their FA Vase campaign with Western League Bradford Town visiting the PMC Stadium.

The visitors are second in their league with just one defeat in eight games.

Last season Baffins won at Bradford on their way to the last 32 in what was only their second ever Vase campaign.

Baffins manager Steve Leigh is under no illusions to the difficulty of repeating that success at the second round stage.

'This is a very tough tie,' declared Leigh.

'The way that they have started this season makes them a totally different proposition.

'They beat Lymington in the last round and any team that does that has to be respected.

'We still have to view it as a great opportunity, having home advantage.

'The team is playing well and we will make sure that we are fully prepared.

'We will do our homework and give it our best shot.'

Baffins are in Wessex Premier action against Christchurch at the PMC Stadium on Wednesday (7.45pm).

AFC Portchester have to travel again after being drawn at Warminster Town.

Royals boss Mick Catlin is disappointed not to get a home tie - following wins at New Milton and Cullompton - but feels his side have a good chance of progressing.

The home side play one level below the Royals in Division One of the Western League.

'It is all a bit of an unknown in this competition,' said Catlin.

'We showed at Cullompton that we can go away and do a professional job.

'It is all about trying to get your strongest side out on the day and doing the business.'

If Horndean win at Raynes Park tonight, their reward will be a home Vase tie against Sutton Common Rovers of the Combined Counties League.

The first game at Raynes was abandoned on 70 minutes due to a waterlogged pitch.

Petersfield Town make a second attempt to play their tie at Bournemouth Poppies tonight after it was postponed at the weekend.

The winners will host Bristolians Roman Glass St George in the next round.

FA Vase second round ties take place on Saturday, November 2.

In the FA Trophy, Bognor Regis Town travel to Isthmian League South Central outfit Uxbridge in a first round qualifying tie on Saturday, October 26.