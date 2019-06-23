Have your say

Pompey have a fight on their hands to sign Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt.

That’s according to The Sun's transfer gossip expert Alan Nixon in today’s copy of the paper.

The report claims the Blues are chasing Tilt to bolster their central-defensive options.

However, the 27-year-old would apparently cost Kenny Jackett’s men ‘a sizeable fee’ while his wage demands could also be a problem.

Matt Clarke made his protracted move to Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday.

However, the Blues quickly moved to sign Paul Downing on a free transfer following his release from Blackburn Rovers.

Yet Jackett still may want to bring another centre-half to Fratton Park this summer.

Downing and Christian Burgess represent Pompey’s two recognised senior options ahead of the start of the campaign.

Jack Whatmough is sidelined until the new year with his long-term knee injury, while youngster Matt Casey is likely to head out on loan to continue his promising progress.