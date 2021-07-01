Triallist and Baffins Milton Rovers goalkeeper Charlie Searle to play some part for Hawks in friendly at Horndean

Striker Josh Oyinsan is currently on trial with Hawks

And Baffins Milton Rovers goalkeeper Charlie Searle will also play a part for Paul Doswell s side at Five Heads Park as he bids to become the club's second choice stopper for the forthcoming season.

Hawks are currently running the rule over former Cambridge City and Kettering forward Oyinsan after returning to training on Monday.

The 26-year-old is searching for a new club after leaving Kettering and has been handed a two-week trial by Doswell, with the friendly at Horndean providing the striker his first opportunity to impress in a match situation.

Meanwhile, Baffins goalkeeper Searle has also been present at Hawks training this week.

He has been working with first-choice stopper Ross Worner and Doswell revealed he's likely to sit down with Searle in the coming weeks as he looks to find a number two goalkeeper for the 2021-22 season following Joe Tupper's departure.

And Searle will also be involved for Hawks as they kick-off pre-season at Horndean.

Doswell said: ‘He’s (Josh) a big number nine, athletic, we’re looking for that back-up competition for Alex Wall as well.

‘Josh has been giving the first chance for two weeks, he’s got three games to play, plus two weeks with us training and if he does what I think he’s going to do he would be the last addition to the squad.

‘Charlie Searle has come in and he’s going to work with Ross (Worner) during the week and he’s going to be given the chance to be the number two goalkeeper with us.

‘If Ross gets injured Charlie will be given the chance to prove that he’s good enough at this level.

‘Charlie’s going to play against Horndean on Saturday and I’ll probably sit down with him next week to get something done to be part of the goalkeeping coaching staff and team and be available if Ross gets injured.’

The Horndean friendly will provide Hawks supporters their first chance to have a look at the club's 10 new signings this summer.

Doswell said all of his squad are likely to be involved, with new recruits Joe Oastler, James Roberts, Josh Passley, Paul Rooney, Jake McCarthy, Abdulai Baggie, Alex Wall, Joe Newton, Jamie Collins and Michael Green set to play some part against Michael Birmingham's men.

‘We’ve got to manage it properly. Realistically - we haven’t got enough to give everyone 45 minutes - it might have to be a bit more,’ Doswell said.

‘In the main, it’ll be getting 45 minutes under their belt for the following week of training.