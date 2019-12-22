‘Unbelievable’ stalemate at Met Police leaves Gosport boss Molyneaux completely mystified

Lee Molyneaux is still mystified how Gosport Borough failed to win against Met Police in their Southern League Premier South contest at Imber Court.

A combination of poor finishing and the woodwork denied Borough what should have been a comfortable three points.

In the end they had to settle for a 0-0 draw against their mid-table hosts.

'It was unbelievable,' said Molyneaux.

'In all the time I have been involved in football, that is the most times I have seen the woodwork hit in one game.

'We also had two cleared off the goalline and missed a couple of open goals.

‘It was frustrating.

'Altogether we had enough chances to win at least three games.

'It was disappointing not to come away with three points but there were a lot of positives.

'We kept another clean sheet and I was pleased with the way we played and applied ourselves.

Borough should have been ahead inside three minutes after a clever Theo Lewis back heel put Liam Robinson through.

Robinson squared the ball to Chris Flood who, with the goal gaping, blazed his shot over the bar.

The visitors were then denied twice in quick succession by the woodwork.

A Rory Williams shot bounced back off the post and Robinson's far post header hit the crossbar.

On the stroke of half-time the woodwork again came to the rescue of the hosts.

Matt Paterson headed over the home keeper only to see the ball again cannon back off the bar.

The home side’s best chances came at the start of a more even second half.

Lewis Beale - dual registered with Eastleigh - dragged a shot narrowly wide and Borough keeper Ben Dudzinski also made a good save.

Chances continued to arrive for Borough with Lewis and Ryan Woodford both sending headers wide.

Borough gave a debut to ex-Pompey Oscar Johnson who went on as a substitute for the final 12 minutes.

The draw keeps Borough in sixth, three points behind Swindon Supermarine.

Gosport, though, have played up to two more games than some of the teams ahead of them.