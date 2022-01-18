Now the deal has been officially announced, with Marquis moving to the Imps on a permanent deal and the Blues receiving an undisclosed fee.

The ex-Millwall front man arrives at Sincil Bank with 36 goals during his second spell at Fratton Park and with the intention of helping Lincoln rescue their season.

Here’s how both sets of supporters have responded to the news.

Pompey verdict

Merlin Williams: Maybe didn't score many goals but you can't say he didn't put the graft in on the pitch. All the best for the future.

Mark Hill: Unfairly hounded out of Pompey by the **** element of Pompey fans.

John Marquis has officially left Pompey. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

The rest of us realised that he wasn’t being played to his strengths.

Play him alongside someone who can slip the ball in for him to run onto and he’ll score loads.

Good luck John, thanks for your efforts and sorry it didn’t work out at Pompey. PUP

Ivy Box: I wish him well, sadly never worked out here, I remember how prolific he was at Doncaster knowing our luck he will find his touch at next club.

Lee Richards: What a breath of fresh air, this is great news for Portsmouth FC.

For whatever reason it never quite worked out for JM, that is a story for another day.

I sincerely wish him every success on his new journey, hopefully not returning to haunt us but we all know how the story goes…PLAY UP POMPEY

Dan Knight: Think it’s safe to say this transfer failed largely to the way he was used by Jackett… not looked half the player he previously did.

@MikeofPompey: Top bloke just didn’t work out for him on the pitch.

Steve Rees: Really nice fella, he gave me and my brother a lift after a meal at Fratton Park to my dad's 80th party in Waterlooville and popped in for a soft drink and to say happy birthday, was happy to stay and have pics taken with all the grandkids what a top bloke.

I wish him well, a real grafter on the pitch but he just didn't fit in with his style of play!!!

Lenny Warner: I've been his biggest critic, and he seems like a really nice guy.

My main interest is with pfc, and for whatever reason, it never worked out for Marquis and I found him very frustrating to watch.

When you are one of the top earners at the club, you have to at least give 100% at all times. In my opinion he didn't always do that. Good luck.

Mark Hancock: So that sees all the high earners that we wanted to move on, leave the club. Now it’s time to recruit!

Lincoln verdict

Jason Wright: Smart move all round.

As supporters we need to back him and fill him with confidence so he can get off to a good start.

@tuxworth_luke: Class signing.

Mark Lyon: Like buses. Thin on the ground for strikers a few weeks ago.

Then in a short period of time ... Excellent stuff, exciting times.

@mattholford4: What a signing.

Cornell Brumant: Brilliant news this

@mymatehaydn: We’ve actually managed to pull this off

@LiamKni00: Hat-trick inbound v Pompey

@SouterLCFC: Pleased with this signing. I’m sure he’ll score goals under Appleton!

Chris Taylor Kennealey: Harry Anderson told me this a month ago

